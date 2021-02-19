Man found guilty of murdering Taos business owner in 2019

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been convicted of murdering a well-known Taos business owner. Patrick Larkin, owner of World Cup Cafe was shot and killed in August 219. His body was found two days after friends reported him missing.

Gregg Steele has been convicted of the killing that allegedly stemmed from a dispute over Larkins goats and Steele’s dogs. Steele claimed the shooting was self-defense. The District Attorney’s Office says it took the jury about an hour Friday to disagree and reach a guilty verdict.