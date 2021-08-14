Man found guilty of killing a stranger and members of his own family

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico man has been found guilty of killing four people, including three members of his own family. “My mom came running from my dad and got Brendon and asked Damian why he did it – what was wrong with him?” said Damian Herera’s younger sister during the trial.

She was recounting the horror at the family’s Rio Arriba County home in 2017. First, Herrera shot and killed his step-father Max Trujillo, then turned the gun on his brother, Brendon. Then, Herrera killed his mother. Hours later, he shot and killed Manuel Serrano at a gas station in Abiquiu.

On Friday, a jury found him guilty on four counts of first-degree murder. Herrera is also accused of a fifth killing while investigators say he was trying to steal a car in Taos. He will be tried for that crime separately.

