Man found guilty of impersonating border patrol agent

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Minnesota man could spend up to six years in prison for impersonating a border patrol agent in New Mexico.

According to prosecutors, 45-year-old James Benvie was the leader of the United Constitutional Patriots, a vigilante group that set up camp near the border in Doña Ana County. In April, Benvie stopped two groups of adults and children, without any legitimate authority, and interrogated them before turning them over to the actual border patrol.

A federal jury found Benvie guilty on two counts of impersonating an agent.