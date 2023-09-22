LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who was found guilty of attacking a deputy in a Las Cruces courtroom in March is accused of attacking another deputy in court on Thursday.

Alejandro Nevarez, 31, was in court in March and a jury found him guilty of murdering his stepfather with a hammer. During sentencing, after the jury was dismissed, Nevarez attacked a Court Security deputy, who was security detail for the Third Judicial District Court, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Nevarez tackled the deputy punching the deputy in the face and ribs, with the deputy defending himself until Nevarez was restrained by other deputies in the courtroom.

Nevarez then appeared in court on Thursday where a jury found him guilty of attacking the deputy in March. After District Court Judge Foy read the verdict, dismissed the jury, and left, Nevarez, who was handcuffed, turned toward the attending deputy and attacked him by striking him with his shoulder, causing both men to hit the ground, the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release.

Nevarez is currently serving 16 years for the second-degree murder of his father. He will be sentenced for the March courtroom incident at a later date.