ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who helped his girlfriend plan the murder of her ex-boyfriend in 2022 could spend the rest of his life behind bars. A jury found Derrik Bonner guilty of shooting and killing 60-year-old David Salazar at a northeast Albuquerque apartment.

Bonner, Maria Acosta, and another suspect kicked in the door of Salazar’s apartment and that is when officials said Bonner opened fire killing Salazar. A sentencing date for Bonner has not yet been set.