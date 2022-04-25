NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man has been found guilty for running over his former friend. The victim says it happened after he confronted Tyler Saavedra about groping a woman, at a 2019 graduation party in Valencia County. “He chose to circle around my house like five or six times – he could have gone home but he chose to circle around my house,” said Travis Breeze.

The victim suffered serious injuries. A jury convicted Saavedra of aggravated battery and leaving the scene. He is expected to be sentenced in a month.