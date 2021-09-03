Man found guilty for role in house party shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been convicted for his role in a house party shooting last year. It happened after Keyvin Munoz Silva and his friends were kicked out of that party near Coors and Arenal for getting into a fight.

“This is the second trial we have successfully convicted in the last three months that involves a house party turned violent,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez said in a news release. “My team provided reliable witnesses, social media evidence, and a clear timeline of what happened that night to prove to the jury that Mr. Silva Munoz caused harm and trauma to several victims that night.”

Investigators say they came back and opened fire while trying to get back inside and ended up shooting other homes and cars in the neighborhood. Someone inside fired back wounding Munoz Silva and his brother who was a juvenile as well as two other people. Friday, a jury found Munoz Silva guilty of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon.