Man found guilty for role in house party shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been convicted for his role in a house party shooting last year. It happened after Keyvin Munoz Silva and his friends were kicked out of that party near Coors and Arenal for getting into a fight.

Story continues below:

“This is the second trial we have successfully convicted in the last three months that involves a house party turned violent,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez said in a news release. “My team provided reliable witnesses, social media evidence, and a clear timeline of what happened that night to prove to the jury that Mr. Silva Munoz caused harm and trauma to several victims that night.”

Investigators say they came back and opened fire while trying to get back inside and ended up shooting other homes and cars in the neighborhood. Someone inside fired back wounding Munoz Silva and his brother who was a juvenile as well as two other people. Friday, a jury found Munoz Silva guilty of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Enter to Win

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES