Man found dead on road in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the road Wednesday afternoon. APD states that officers were dispatched to the area of Western Trail and Unser in reference to a male who had possibly been shot and thrown from a vehicle.

Officers responded to the area and located a deceased male who was found along the street on Western Trail NW. No descriptions were provided regarding the vehicle.

No other information was provided. Police have not identified the victim at this time.