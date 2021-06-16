Man found dead on road in northwest Albuquerque

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the road Wednesday afternoon. APD states that officers were dispatched to the area of Western Trail and Unser in reference to a male who had possibly been shot and thrown from a vehicle.

Officers responded to the area and located a deceased male who was found along the street on Western Trail NW. No descriptions were provided regarding the vehicle.

No other information was provided. Police have not identified the victim at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES