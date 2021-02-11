Man found dead in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department says they found a deceased individual inside a home on Jade Park Ave. Police have not released any other information about the investigation.

This is the second homicide APD is investigating on Thursday. Around 2:20 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Timothy Court and Eucariz Avenue in southwest Albuquerque. They found one male dead in the middle of the street.

At this time, no one is in custody for either incident. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.