Man found dead in crashed car identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have identified the man shot to death in northeast Albuquerque Saturday morning. APD says 19-year-old Joseph Morales was found in a crashed car along Dallas and Copper with gunshot wounds.
Officers responded after their ShotSpotter technology was activated at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say he was dead when they arrived. they say this is remains under investigation.