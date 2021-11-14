Man found dead in crashed car identified

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have identified the man shot to death in northeast Albuquerque Saturday morning. APD says 19-year-old Joseph Morales was found in a crashed car along Dallas and Copper with gunshot wounds.

Story Continues Below

Officers responded after their ShotSpotter technology was activated at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say he was dead when they arrived. they say this is remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES