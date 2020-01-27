Man found dead at South Valley apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating after finding a man shot dead at an apartment complex. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that late Sunday night, officers responded to the Sandia Valley Apartments located off of Bridge and 86th Street.

Officers discovered a male subject who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a second victim was shot at the scene and fled before officers arrived.

That victim was later found at UNM Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated and released. Authorities have not released the identities of either of the two victims.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.