ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested Thursday after Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he nearly drove into one of their cars and eventually was found in a stranger’s storage shed. Matthew Valdez, 28, is being charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, aggravated fleeing of a law officer, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, being a felon with a firearm, and receiving stolen property.

It started Thursday around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Old Coors Dr. and Carlos Rey Cir. when a BSCO deputy reported a white pickup truck intentionally drove towards their marked vehicle and almost hit them. According to a criminal complaint, that’s when the pursuit started. The driver, later identified as Valdez, led the chase through a construction sign at Carlos Ray and Bridge and would eventually head west on Tower.

The complaint states Valdez passed Coors Blvd. and turned south onto San Ygnacio Rd. Just past a curve on San Ygnacio, Valdez drove off the road and ran into a wall. That’s when Valdez continued to flee on foot heading north into a neighborhood.

According to the complaint, deputies set up a perimeter in the neighborhood and someone who lived on the 7100 block of Alicante Ave SW told them they saw a man run towards a nearby home. In the backyard of that home was a blue storage shed. Valdez was located inside and taken into custody.

The complaint states Valdez told deputies he saw them trying to stop him while on the road. The truck Valdez was driving had been reported stolen on Tuesday. Valdez told deputies he didn’t know how he had gotten in possession of the truck.

A Smith & Wesson 9C 9mm firearm was found under the truck’s driver’s seat. That gun had been reported stolen by Edgewood police on Wednesday. When deputies searched Valdez, they found 13 9mm rounds that matched the bullet in the chamber of the Smith & Wesson as well as 19 Fentanyl pills. The complaint states Valdez is a convicted felon from sentencing that happened back in September of 2019 and should not be in possession of a firearm.

Valdez has his first appearance in front of a judge Friday afternoon.