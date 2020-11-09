Man files lawsuit against APD after high-speed chase crash injury

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police chases have hurt and killed a number of people across the city in the past few years. Last year, an Albuquerque man says he was the victim of a police chase and now, he says enough is enough.

According to the criminal complaint, APD says they tried to pull over Michelle Glascock when they noticed she was driving a stolen white Kia last August. She refused to pull over, leading officers on a high speed chase.

Glascock was also named on APD’s Metro 15 list of most wanted offenders in the city. Police say once she got to Eubank and Menaul, she crashed into another driver.

“A lady driving in a police chase at about 65 mph. His truck flipped several times. He had serious injuries,” says Erika Anderson.

That driver was Armando Limon. His attorney, Erika Anderson, says initiating a high-speed chase with a suspect in a stolen car was not worth her client’s injuries. “Create such a dangerous environment for all the drivers on the road that night and unfortunately, my client ended up getting seriously injured,” she says.

This isn’t the first time APD has chased someone through that same intersection. Back in October 2017, officers were trying to catch a group of teens who were also in a stolen car. That chase ended in a crash, killing D’Markus Blea, an innocent bystander in another car.

While Limon walked away with his life, Anderson hopes this is a learning lesson for APD. “Follow policy, to take a step back and look at the actions,” she says.

Anderson says her client has filed a lawsuit against the city and all the officers involved in that chase. We tried to reach out to APD for comment but did not hear back.

One of the seven officers named in the lawsuit is Ryan Holets. If you recall, he was the officer that found a pregnant woman shooting up heroin, and later adopted her baby back in 2018.