NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A border patrol agent is lucky to be alive after coming under fire during a traffic stop. Now the suspect is facing federal charges.

The Thursday morning traffic stop took a violent turn when bullets started flying. Roberto Esquivel is the man police say shot a border patrol agent on New Mexico Highway 146 near Animas on January 5. He’s now facing four federal charges including the attempted murder of a U.S. officer.

Esquivel was pulled over for unusual behavior. The border patrol agent asked for his identification and noticed five other people in the car, who admitted they were from Mexico and did not have proper documentation.

When Esquivel was asked to step out of the vehicle things turned violent. Esquivel shot at the agent twice in the chest but he was protected by his body armor. As the agent shot back, Esquivel sped away but the vehicle eventually rolled over a few miles down the road.

Senator Crystal Diamond, who represents southern New Mexico, says communities are tired of the violence. “We’re going to need assistance from the state because our communities are challenged with this increase,” Diamond said.

Six people were taken into custody and two were treated at a hospital in El Paso. During an interview, Esquivel told officials he was bringing immigrants to Deming and was expecting to be paid $300 per person.

Roberto Esquivel is being charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to transport immigrants into the country.