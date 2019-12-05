Man falls flat on his face after police tase him at Whataburger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released police video shows an angry customer at Whataburger who fell flat on his face after a police officer took him down with a taser.

The troublemaker had ample warning he was about to get tased, and then made a very dumb decision.

It all began at the Whataburger on Candelaria in the Northeast Heights.

“The manager asked him to leave, and he was being uncooperative,” a customer said.

According to workers, Jonathan Chinana came in to order some french fries back in October, but his debit card wasn’t covering the cost.

“He was saying he had enough money, and I was like, ‘No sir, I need 91 cents more,'” the manager said.

He asked the manager to cut him some slack.

“He was like, ‘Are you serious? You’re going to make a scene over 91 cents?'”

He asked customers behind him in line for money.

“I heard the gentleman arguing with some people in line,” an employee said.

When everyone refused, things got violent.

“He kept trying to fight me, my other friend, the female manager…” a customer said.

Chinana started to yell at customers, then left the business. When he returned, he realized he had been locked out.

“He got upset and started kicking the door, and the glass broke and started antagonizing literally everyone,” a customer said.

He bashed the glass door in and reportedly tried to hit customers.

“The man got really upset and broke the glass with the kick,” a customer said.

“Next thing I know, I got shot at with a f—— taser,” Chinana said.

While he threatened to sue, police said the use of force was all they could do to control him.

The case was recently dismissed when a witness failed to show up to a hearing. The assault and criminal damage to property charges can still be refiled.