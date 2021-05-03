Man facing murder charge in shooting near Coronado Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a man admitted to killing another man because he laughed at him. Police say Manuel Moreno is accused of killing Hugo Duarte Saturday near Coronado Park.

According to a criminal complaint, Moreno confessed to the shooting. He told police his wallet was stolen and when he found it on Saturday, it was empty. He claims Duarte and another man started laughing at him. Moreno tells police he chased Duarte down and shot him. Police arrested him nearby.

Moreno now faces an open count of murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Moreno had previously served nine years behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child.

