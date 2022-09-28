ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edwin Padilla is facing federal charges for his role in an alleged human smuggling and drug ring. Investigators spent the last two months surveilling a home on 90th Street near Bridge and witnessed groups coming and going. A criminal complaint states Padilla was among them.

Homeland Security executed a search warrant at the home Tuesday and found Padilla in a car with drugs and a gun. Investigators say Padilla was suspected of smuggling Guatemalan immigrants in July 2021 and has a previous drug conviction.