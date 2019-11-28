Man facing federal charges for impersonating U.S. Marshal

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshall is now facing federal charges.

Las Cruces police say Aaron Stroud approached an arguing couple and threatened to shoot if they didn’t comply with his commands. They say he wore a U.S. Marshals t-shirt and claimed to be a federal officer.

Stroud is also accused of firing a shot in the air during a scuffle with a man in a vehicle. He’s charged in district court for aggravated assault and false imprisonment and facing federal charges for impersonating a U.S. Marshal.