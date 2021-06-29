Man facing federal charges for bank robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of a string of bank robberies is now facing federal charges. According to a criminal complaint, on April 7, Adio Alaniz is accused of handing the teller a demand note at the U.S. Bank on Main Street in Los Lunas. He got away with about $6,000.

Later that month, he’s accused of robbing the same bank, then robbing the Bank of the West on Isleta in Albuquerque. It turns out, he was also a customer at the Los Lunas bank he robbed because, after the robberies, authorities say he drove up at the ATM and used it leading federal authorities right to him.

Alaniz was arrested on Friday and this isn’t the first time. In 2003, he held up a Bank of Albuquerque branch on Coors.