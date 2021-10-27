Man facing federal charges for 2 bank robberies inside Walmart stores

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI has arrested a man suspected in at least two Albuquerque bank robberies. Federal investigators say Thomas Fadgen admitted to robbing two banks inside local Walmarts, one in August at the store on Wyoming and Menaul and the other, this month, at Carlisle and Menaul.

Investigators matched Fadgen’s fingerprints to one of the demand notes. Then they tracked him to the motel where he was staying through CYFD records after learning his children were in state custody. Fadgen is now in federal custody.

