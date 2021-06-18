Man facing federal charge after clipping Rio Rancho police car

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –The man accused of hitting a Rio Rancho police car during a chase is now facing federal charges. In October, Rio Rancho police say they followed what they believed was a stolen Ford F-150 driven by Aaron Powell. They followed the truck to the Quality Inn on High Resort Blvd.
Officers say they witnessed one of the passengers take part in a drug deal. When police confront them, Powell took off and clipped the officer’s cruiser.
Powell then plowed through a median and brick wall. He also plowed into the home of an elderly couple.
After, Powell and two others took off running. In police video, they say Powell threw a gun that was later recovered. Due to his lengthy criminal history, he’s now facing a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.