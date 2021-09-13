Man facing federal arson charges for fire near Petroglyphs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing federal charges after investigators say he started a fire near the Petroglyphs. Park Service officers received reports of the arson near the volcanoes day-use area late Saturday morning and quickly tracked down the suspect, Dominic Thomas.
According to a criminal complaint, Thomas admitted to starting fires nine to ten times because he was mad and bored. Investigators say the fire burned 23 fence posts and about a quarter acre.