Man facing charges for multiple robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing several charges for what police say was his role in a string of armed robberies. Police say Daniel Morales admitted to at least seven robberies over the last month. The most recent of which was on Saturday at the Starbucks on San Mateo and Cutler.

According to a criminal complaint, he committed the robberies with a woman who has not been charged. Morales tells police he was the getaway driver, while she was inside and committed the robberies using his gun. Morales faces charges including eight counts of robbery with a deadly weapon.