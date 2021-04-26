Man facing charges for going on rampage in hotel lobby

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing several charges after police say he behaved recklessly inside a hotel. Police say Robert Jones walked into the Embassy Suites wielding a knife Sunday. They say he started breaking and throwing things in the lobby including pottery and punched a hole in the wall.

Security told police Jones started waving the knife and charged at staff and guests and threatened to kill a security guard. When police caught up with Jones at Lomas near the interstate, police say he threw large rocks forcing officers to take cover behind a pole. Jones was eventually arrested and now faces several charges including three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

