Man facing charges for firing shots outside popular country bar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In late August, police say a man fired several shots outside a popular country bar in the Northeast Heights.

“It’s on me, bro. It was on me. I shot in the air. I was mad and shot in the air and s***,” Jamie Guerrero told APD officers in lapel video.

Just after midnight on August 31, APD responded to a shots fired call at the Dirty Bourbon on Eubank and Montgomery. The caller said 16 shots had been fired. APD arrived to find Jamie Guerrero already handcuffed by Dirty Bourbon security officers.

Guerrero is seen in lapel video telling officers he got mad because he and his girlfriend had got into a fight while sitting in her car outside of the bar.

“We were kind of disagreeing about Facebook, about some girl who was messaging him,” Guerrero’s girlfriend told an APD officer in lapel video.

Guerrero says he fired three shots into the air, and immediately tried to flee the scene. However, Dirty Bourbon security had other ideas.

“I didn’t know what he was going to do so I was just trying to stop his action,” said one security guard to an APD officer in lapel video.

The guard, trying to protect people standing outside and inside of the bar, fired several shots at the car Guerrero and his girlfriend were inside of. Lapel video shows at least three bullet holes in the hood of the car and the guard told officers that he shot two tires as well.

“I didn’t know if they were directed at them if they were directed at us, and so that’s why I approached with my weapon drawn,” said the guard.

Guerrero was arrested that night and is facing several felony charges, including negligent use of a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prior to this, court records show Guerrero had only ever gotten a few traffic citations.

The night of the shooting, APD officers weren’t sure if the Dirty Bourbon security guard would face charges for firing his weapon. At this point, court records show he is not facing charges.