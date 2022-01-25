Man facing carjacking charges in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 31-year-old man from Mexico made his first court appearance facing charges of carjacking and carrying, using, or possessing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a news release from the District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jesus Manuel Castaneda-Villa appeared in court on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim allegedly met with Castaneda-Villa, her ex-boyfriend, in a hotel in Las Cruces. The pair reportedly started to argue and Castaneda-Villa allegedly threatened the victim and threw a toolbox at her.

He is also accused of demanding her car keys before pointing a firearm at her and taking her purse and cell phone. The complaint states that as Castaneda-Villa was going through the victim’s purse, she jumped from an open window, injuring herself.

Castaneda-Villa then allegedly fled in the victim’s vehicle. If convicted, Castaneda-Villa faces a minimum of seven years and up to life in prison.

According to the District of New Mexico US Attorney’s Office, the Las Cruces Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated the case with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Las Cruces Police Department, New Mexico State Police and District Attorney’s Office for the 3rd Judicial District of New Mexico. Assistant United States Attorney Marisa A. Ong is prosecuting the case.