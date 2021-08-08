Man facing bank robbery charges to remain behind bars pending trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man will stay behind bars until trial for his alleged role in a bank robbery in July. Carl Gutierrez, 44, is accused of robbing the BBVA Bank on Candelaria on July 15.

Officials say Gutierrez and an accomplice got behind the counter and stole cash before allegedly fleeing in a gold minivan. If convicted, Gutierrez faces up to 25 years in prison.

The decision to keep Gutierrez behind bars was settled at an August 5 detention hearing.