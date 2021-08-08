Man facing bank robbery charges to remain behind bars pending trial

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man will stay behind bars until trial for his alleged role in a bank robbery in July. Carl Gutierrez, 44, is accused of robbing the BBVA Bank on Candelaria on July 15.

Story continues below:

Officials say Gutierrez and an accomplice got behind the counter and stole cash before allegedly fleeing in a gold minivan. If convicted, Gutierrez faces up to 25 years in prison.

The decision to keep Gutierrez behind bars was settled at an August 5 detention hearing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES