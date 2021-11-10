Man facing assault and disorderly conduct charges after shoplift attempt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos County man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges of attempted battery on a peace officer, shoplifting, and disorderly conduct. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the Chevron at 7630 Isleta Blvd SW around 7:11 p.m. and located 38-year-old Patrick Jiron standing outside the business.

A store employee told deputies that Jiron had been in the store for about an hour and a half, yelling at the customers and also walking out of the store with items he didn’t pay for. The employee said Jiron went behind the counter multiple times to grab bottles of alcohol and leave. When the employee tried to stop Jiron, he yelled obscenities at the man and the other customers. Officials say Jiron also damaged items in the store. The store employee also told deputies Jiron threw items at him when he was behind the register.

According to a BCSO criminal complaint, the total for the items Jiron took and the damage caused roughly added up to $87.62. The store clerk estimated a total loss of business at $200.

Surveillance video showed multiple times where Jiron can be seen attempting to physically attack the store clerk.

When deputies initially found Jiron outside the store, he appeared to show signs of intoxication and walked away when asked about the incident, ignoring deputies’ requests to stop. According to the complaint, he struggled to break away from deputies when being placed under arrest. The complaint states Jiron attempted to kick deputies when being put into a patrol vehicle and took a “bladed stance” as if he were going to punch them.

The complaint states officials found Jiron had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for assault on a peace officer. He was previously arrested in 2016 for charges of having criminal sexual contact with a minor. That case was dismissed without prejudice due to the unavailability and non-cooperation of witnesses.