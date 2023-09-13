ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man for setting a home on fire early Wednesday morning. Alex Terrazas was arrested as he stepped outside of a home on Wednesday at Trumbull Ave. in southeast Albuquerque after 1 a.m.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a break-in. They entered the house’s backyard where they saw smoke coming from the second floor. While calling Albuquerque Fire Rescue for help, Terrazas walked out. He had multiple cuts from breaking a window to get in the house and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He told police he broke in and set fire to curtains and a mattress. Terrazas is currently locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center facing numerous charges including arson as well as breaking and entering.