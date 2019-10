CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate who escaped from the Curry County Detention Center is facing an additional 30 years behind bars.

After a two-day trial, a jury convicted 26-year-old Ricky Sena for the escape last summer. Sena, along with Victor Apodaca and Aaron Clark, got help from a jail guard to slip out.

At sentencing, Sena is facing three decades behind bars on top of the 11 years he was serving in another case.