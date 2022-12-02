ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting. Police alleged he killed someone at his job.

Albuquerque police arrested a car wash employee for a shooting that killed a homeless man. Nicholas Dee, the employee, allegedly asked the man to leave before the shooting.

Officials stated surveillance video showed Dee approaching three men on a curb outside of the Coss Truck Wash by the Flying J Truck Stop. After talking to one of the men, one of them punched him and started to run away.

Police said Dee pulled out a gun and shot the man. The shot hit the man in the neck.

Dee is charged with second-degree murder.