NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man accused of leading police on a wild chase is back behind bars just three weeks later. State police video from February 3 shows Tyvon Leno taking off from the Acoma Pueblo in an SUV he stole from his grandfather.

Officers tried to pull him over for speeding on I-40 near Nine-Mile Hill before he led them on a high-speed chase along city streets. Leno was booked and released under conditions, including no guns.

But Thursday night, he was arrested again near a convenience store on Central near Juan Tabo. Employees told police Leno pointed a gun at them before leaving with two bottles of liquor.

When officers arrived, they say Leno again brandished the gun and an officer used a non-lethal round to shoot the gun out of Leno’s hand. His new charges include armed robbery and assaulting an officer.