Man faces new charge related to death of puppy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who put a puppy in the trash after it was thrown off a balcony, has been recharged.
Police arrested Ashley Scott back in July saying she threw her puppy out a three-story downtown building and kill him. Her husband, Wesley Scott, was also charged with tampering with evidence and improper disposal of an animal after he was seen on camera throwing the dog in the dumpster.
Those charges were dismissed earlier this year but now he’s facing a new tampering charge.
