Man faces federal charges of felon in possession of firearms, ammo

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man recently appeared in federal court for charges following a shooting incident. The District of New Mexico’s US Attorney’s Office reports that 35-year-old Gilbert Michael Coriz appeared in federal court on Jan. 19 for a detention hearing on a charge of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Citing court documents, a news release from the US Attorney’s Office states that on Jan. 2, 2021, law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Camino Capital. After obtaining a search warrant, officers cleared and searched the residence and allegedly found Coriz hiding in a water heater closet located in the garage.

Authorities report that officers also found three firearms and various types of ammunition. The US Attorney’s Office reports that Coriz was previously convicted of aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and residential burglary. Being a previously convicted felon, it is not legal for Coriz to possess ammunition or firearms.

If convicted of his charges, Coriz is facing up to 10 years in prison. The Santa Fe Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with help from the Santa Fe Police Department. Assistant US Attorney Samuel Hurtado is prosecuting this case.