Man faces federal charges after getting shot in foot with unregistered firearm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Attorney’s Office District of New Mexico reports that 30-year-old Wayne Velasquez of Albuquerque was arraigned in federal court on Oct. 28 for an unregistered firearm. Velasquez will stay in custody until trial.

According to a criminal complaint, Albuquerque Police responded to a shooting incident on Sept. 7 where they came into contact with Velasquez who was sitting outside his residence with a gunshot wound to his foot. The officers allegedly saw a firearm lying on the floor of Velasquez’s home.

The firearm allegedly discharged when it fell to the floor, striking Velasquez. The National Firearms Act orders the registration of the firearm that was allegedly in Velasquez’ possession however, authorities state that a search showed no record of this.

If convicted Velasquez faces up to 10 years in prison. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Albuquerque Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rumaldo Armijo is prosecuting the case.

