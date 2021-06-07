Man faces charges in crash that killed local priest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant is out for a man accused of hitting and killing a local priest in the South Valley. Father Graham Golden and Brother Lorenzo Romero were pulling out of the Santa Maria De La Vid Abbey last month when they were broadsided on Coors south of Pajarito Road. Father Golden was killed in the crash and Brother Romero was badly hurt.

Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies now say Manuel Soria was behind the wheel of the pickup that hit them. Witnesses tell deputies Soria was racing another car when it happened. Based on ski marks, investigators estimate he was going more than 90 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. Soria is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle.