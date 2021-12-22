Man faces charges following armed robbery leading to deadly police shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is now facing charges after a coffee shop robbery lead to a dramatic police shooting on a New Mexico highway. Jacob Montoya is facing five charges including a count of armed robbery and assault. Video shows Christean Dimas pulled up to the drive-thru window at the Starbucks near Cerrillos and I-25 and Dimas pulled a gun on the clerk –that sparked a chase lasting a half-hour, spanning two counties.

Deputies say Dimas opened fire from the passenger seat. New Mexico State Police officers and deputies returned fire, shooting through their own windshields. Montoya gave himself up and was taken to UNM Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Dimas was found dead in the back seat.

