Man faces charges after string of Target robberies in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing federal charges after a string of robberies at Target this summer. According to a federal complaint between July and August Pablo Vega stole Apple iPads and Beats from not one, but all five locations across Albuquerque.

In some cases, investigators say he would threaten employees saying he had a gun. Investigators were able to locate him down after tracking a stolen device. According to a complaint, Vega admitted to stealing the items and selling them on the street.

Latest News