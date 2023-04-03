ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges after police say he threatened a delivery driver with a gun. Last Thursday, Mar. 30, Braxton McCarty allegedly pulled a gun on a Door Dash driver at a home near Second Street and Rio Bravo in Albuquerque.

According to a criminal complaint, the delivery driver dropped off the food and then got a message from McCarty about a problem with the order. The driver went back to the home and an argument broke out. That is when McCarty allegedly pulled out a gun.

The driver called 911 and McCarty went back inside. Police later found a handgun in McCarty’s home. McCarty is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.