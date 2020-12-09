Man faces charges after feds say he posed as an ATF agent

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless man is facing federal charges after walking into a Rio Rancho Walmart and posing as a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent. According to federal documents, a Walmart employee said 41-year-old Ricardo Nunez walked into the store off Unser on November 24th, identified himself as being with the ATF and said he had to do an inspection.

The employee said Nunez started walking toward the produce section saying he needed to inspect the produce because some stores had been charging too much. The employee claims Nunez was wearing an ATF shirt, had a wallet with a badge and his phone was working like a walkie-talkie. The employee also said Nunez smelled like alcohol, so he continued to question Nunez who then told him he had paperwork in his car.

Authorities said Nunez eventually got agitated and drove off. According to the criminal complaint, Rio Rancho Police spotted him days later. They said he was drunk and trying to steal tires off of cars in the parking lot of the Presbyterian Medical Group on Unser. He was then arrested.

Police looked in Nunez’s car and found the ATF shirt identified in the Walmart surveillance video as well as other personal documents stolen from the ATF agent in Albuquerque. Nunez told them he was given the shirts. The feds thought Nunez may have worn the ATF shirt to bypass the line at Walmart, but Nunez denied ever claiming he was a federal agent.

This isn’t the first time Nunez has been in trouble with the law. He has an extensive criminal history in Bernalillo County that includes DWI’s and car theft.

