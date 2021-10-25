Man faces charges after allegedly stealing from smoke shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of stealing from a smoke shop early Sunday morning is now behind bars. Police say the owner of In & Out Smoke Shop off of Central and Atrisco called police after her security system alerted her to break in around 6:30 a.m.

An officer says Charles Tenorio got in through a broken glass window and that security footage shows him taking about $2,000 worth of merchandise and destroying display cases. The criminal complaint states police on scene told Tenorio he was under arrest as he was exiting the store, then he fled on foot.

It’s unclear how officers caught up with him. He’s charged with burglary, evading an officer, and criminal damage to property.