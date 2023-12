ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was charged for a murder in northwest Albuquerque in July of 2017.

Ruben Padilla, 46, is accused of using a hammer to beat Steven Cardenas to death at a home near 2nd Street and Candelaria Road, according to court documents. Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a $1,000 drug debt.

Padilla is currently serving a sentence for gun and drug charges in federal prison.