ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlos Arturo Quintana, 40, was arraigned on a conspiracy charge to import a controlled substance into the United States. Quintana, along with 10 other co-defendants, was charged by a federal grand jury on July 23, 2015.

Court records say that in February and March of 2011, Quintana, Jesus Salas-Aguayo, Elmy Hermosillo, Raul Corella-Hernandez, and Jorge Adrian Ortega-Gallegos allegedly distributed 100 kilograms of marijuana to be imported into the U.S. for the Vicente Carrillo Fuentes Organization (VCFO).

A Department of Justice press release states the VCFO is a transnational criminal enterprise based in Chihuahua, Mexico, and is responsible for smuggling tons of narcotics into the United States. The VCFO not only deals in drug trafficking but also deals in human trafficking, arms trafficking, kidnapping, extortion, and large-scale commercial gasoline theft from the Mexican government.

Quintana was extradited to the United States and U.S. Marshals took him into custody on August 18. His initial appearance was on August 19 and he will remain in custody until his trial, which has not been scheduled.