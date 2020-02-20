Man engages in lewd behavior in backyard of Albuquerque residence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man attempted to break into a northwest Albuquerque home pantsless.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to a residence in the Old Town area Monday night on reports of a man attempting to open the front door.

By the time police arrived on the scene, 45-year-old Arthur Sandoval had moved to the backdoor of the house, pulled down his pants and proceeded to touch himself.

Police say Sandoval told them he ran to the house because he needed water. He told officers his genitalia was exposed because he had been running.

The owner of the house told police Sandoval is her friend’s boyfriend. She saw him trying to open the back door of the house with one hand and touching himself with the other.

Sandoval was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He has a criminal history that includes DWI and battery.