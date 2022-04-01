ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man seen driving the wrong way down the interstate in Albuquerque, is out of jail. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, State Police Officer Raymundo Lujan spotted a pickup truck driving westbound in the eastbound lane of I-40 near Juan Tabo.

The officer turns around and chases after the truck. Police say Officer Lujan conducted a PIT maneuver, ending the dangerous chase.

When police interviewed him, he confesses to being under the influence. “Um, I’m under the influence of Oxycodone and I was trying to get something to eat,” said 41-year-old Josh Greenling.

Police say Greenling blew more than double the legal limit. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated DWI, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, and for the chase.

However, Metro Court Judge Rosemary Cosgrove-Aguilar released him, he is expected to be arraigned later this month.