Man dies from shooting at southeast Albuquerque apartments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque. Officials say police responded shortly before 5 p.m. to a shooting at the Las Brisas apartments at 1400 Cardenas Dr.

Police found a man who had been shot. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injury. Detectives are currently on scene.

What led up to the shooting is unknown as well as if there are any people of interest at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.