ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Vegas woman has been charged in a fatal crash that left one dead in Albuquerque last month. According to a criminal complaint, Jennifer Rue and her friend were driving on Avenida Cesar Chavez when Rue turned onto Wilmore.

That’s when she hit a vehicle on jacks that Scott Toole was working on. Police say the P.T. Cruiser that Rue was in hit Toole, causing serious injuries that he later died of. Rue’s friend told police they had been drinking before driving.

Rue has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily harm or death.