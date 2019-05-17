Man denies involvement in UNM baseball player’s murder

The attorney for the accused getaway driver in the murder of a UNM baseball player admits he was there but claims he wasn’t involved.

Police say 23-year-old Darian Bashir shot and killed Jackson Weller outside Imbibe nightclub earlier this month. Witness told police right after the shooting they saw Bashir get into a car with 23-year-old D’Angelo McNeal, move McNeal to the passenger seat, and then take off.

Prosecutors have asked that McNeal be taken into custody, but his attorney says the state’s account of what happened suggests McNeal was a victim of kidnapping.

During a hearing Wednesday, Bashir’s attorney claimed GPS monitoring placed McNeal at the scene well after the shooting. McNeal is set to face a judge next week.

