Man found dead inside Albuquerque hotel room

APD responds to a homicide at an Albuquerque Travelodge on Friday, April 2, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that a man has been found dead inside a northeast Albuquerque hotel room on Friday, April 2. Police say officers responded to the shooting scene at a Travelodge on Paisano Street near I-40 and Juan Tabo.

Authorities say the man was found deceased inside of a room and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. The man’s identity is unknown at this time. No other information has been provided.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

