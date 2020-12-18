Man crashes into billboard after leading police on multi-county chase

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading Clovis police and Curry County sheriff’s deputies on a chase that ended in a crashed SUV and an injured K-9 officer.

Officials say Clovis police responded to an Allsup’s around 11:30 Wednesday night to reports of a man in a white SUV pointing a laser at customers. However, when they arrived, no such vehicle could be found.

A criminal complaint states around 2:00 a.m., police located a white SUV speeding down East 17th Street. Officers were able to catch up to the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop, but the SUV sped off. At one point, the SUV stopped and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the police. The vehicle then sped away again.

The chase went on for another hour, going through Clovis and Curry County. That’s when the Curry County Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit.

Officials say at one point, the SUV stopped on State Road 108 and the driver opened his car door. A K-9 officer was then sent to try and catch the driver. The K-9 was able to bite the driver, but that’s when the SUV revved its engine and sped away with the dog still attached. The officer did finally release its grip but suffered some injuries.

The SUV rammed into a Curry County Sheriff’s vehicle but continued driving into Palmer County, Texas for a short time before returning to Curry. The SUV eventually crashed on Highway 60/70/84 just west of Texico, NM. The vehicle rolled after hitting a billboard in an open field.

Efrain Moreno, 25, was identified as the driver and suffered minor injuries due to the crash and the K-9 attack. He was treated by Clovis fire crews and taken to Plains Regional Medical Center. A warrant was issued for Moreno with the charges of injuring a police dog, aggravated fleeing a law officer, aggravated assault on a police officer, and aggravated battery on a police officer.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Clovis Police Department and the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are asked to call the Clovis police at 575-769-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.